Pirate-Themed Outlaws Update For No Man’s Sky Revealed

The newest update for spacefaring adventure game No Man’s Sky has launched today, alongside a new trailer. ‘Outlaws’ is the 19th update for No Man’s Sky and introduces players to a wealth of new content and gameplay improvements.

Outlaws sees the introduction of ‘outlaw systems’, through which players can effectively become space-based buccaneers and recruit their own squads of pilots. No Man’s Sky is basically getting a piracy-themed overhaul with this new update, and players are going to love the improvements made to space combat in-game. In addition, there is a range of unique pirate missions, to really get players in the mood for some plundering.

The trailer also gives players a first look at the brand new Solar Sail starship, one of many new Solar Ships that can be discovered on your travels across the procedurally-generated galaxies of this game. Check out the trailer below for a look at some of the new content that awaits.

The Outlaws update looks to be introducing more of a storyline element into the mix for No Man’s Sky by effectively introducing outlaw stations that have fallen under the control of, well, outlaws. With little in the way of system authority to regulate things, the skies have become a lot more dog-eat-dog. Players will have a reason for getting into the newly-designed aerial dogfights, as they’ll need to protect their contraband goods from both the authorities and other attacking pirates.

The new update adds a range of gameplay enhancements, not least of all the addition of cloth physics simulation, which means players can now equip realistically draping fabrics such as hoods and capes.

Fans and players are bound to be impressed with the new changes in No Man’s Sky. This latest update shows a real commitment to the game’s ongoing development, especially with it being nineteen updates in and Hello Games are still adding new content into things.

You can check out the full update notes over at the game’s official Outlaws update page.

