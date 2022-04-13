The PS5 has been out for a while now, alongside its accompanying controller, the DualSense. Even so, Sony continues to make various routine improvements to the backend operations of these devices. One such recent improvement that has been spotted in the development pipeline is to the benefit of not PS5 owners, but rather, PC users.

In early April, Sony released a license agreement Firmware Updater for the DualSense controller on its website. This updater is specifically for use on PC, which would allow users to connect their DualSense to their PCs and download new firmware from Sony’s official servers.

The page that contained the license agreement came down as quickly as it was pulled up, but not before a screenshot of it was captured by MP1st.

With this spotted agreement, it’s clear that Sony wants to cater to an interesting market: a pool of consumers who want to use the DualSense as their primary controller on PC, but don’t actually own a PS5. Alternatively, there’s also some folks who do own a PS5, and just rotate their controller between it and their PCs. Whatever the exact set of circumstances, the point is that soon the functionality will be available to those who need it.

From since the DualSense first hit the market, it was clear that Sony understood it has an audience of customers who want to utilize the controller on PC. Drivers were released alongside it to ensure that it would be fully compatible on PC without any extra fiddling around. After all, this only allows for the DualSense to be an even more consistent source of revenue. Even if someone buys just the controller and never a PS5, that’s still money flowing into Sony’s pocket.

At this time, it’s unclear when the DualSense Firmware Updater for PC will fully launch. But this slight fumble on Sony’s part does seem to indicate that it’s well on its way to being completed.