Ghost Of Tsushima Update 2.18 Will Be The Last – Patch Notes

Sucker Punch Productions, the studio behind Ghost of Tsushima, has released the 2.18 update for Ghost of Tsushima and announced that it will likely be the last update for the game. The studio said it will monitor community feedback for major issues but that this is the last planned update for the game. The update mostly contains improvements to the multiplayer expansion, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which was given away via PS Plus earlier this year. Sucker Punch has been supporting Ghost of Tsushima and its multiplayer component for nearly two years now. Although nothing has been announced about what Sucker Punch is currently working on, it’s likely the studio wants to free up resources for whatever comes next.

For the full list of changes in Ghost of Tsushima’s last update, check out the 2.18 patch notes below.

Ghost of Tsushima 2.18 Update Patch Notes

Patch 2.18

Patch 2.18 (2.018.000 on PS5) for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and the Legends standalone focuses on Legends items changes, bug fixes, and improvements as well as small single-player changes.

Patch 2.18 contains the following updates:

Legends

Fixed a bug where a teammate’s health could momentarily dip below zero, counting as a “death” in Custom Mode and Raid Trials that occasionally prevented the Hidden Heart cosmetic from unlocking

Added a PS4 Save Import button to Legends standalone builds (Transfer PS4 console Save). Be sure to click “Yes” on the Legends import prompt

Shared Wounds no longer breaks Assassin out of the Vanish skill

Added a new Fill Party goal, Custom Mode – Perfect Completion. This will allow people looking to earn the Hidden Heart cosmetic to search for matches separately from those looking for a different Custom Mode experience

Item adjustments:

All Legendary Katanas gain Stance Master perks by default, including on stances unlocked via perks. If you already have a Stance Master perk unlocked, it will be free to reroll to a new perk Legendary Charms can now roll perks and properties previously limited to class exclusive charms, if the Legendary Charm is bound to the specified class. Significantly lowered resolve gains of Black Powder Bombs Skipping Stone Bow no longer generates extra resolve from the ricochet arrows Added Munitions perk to Caltrops and Demon Seeds Reduced the drop rate of Black Powder Bombs, Flash Bombs, Fire Arrows and Piercing Arrows dropped from the Munitions perk Melee Resolve Gain property maximum value increased to 25% Fire Damage property maximum value increased to 20% Assassinate From Above Damage property maximum value increased to 50% Samurai skill Deep Strikes increased to +25% Melee damage



Fixed bug where Black Powder Bombs did not count for some Mastery Challenges

Fixed a bug where Silver and Gold Survival missions showed incorrect mission modifiers

Fixed a bug in Survival where a Ghost dying in the brief period after the final wave, but before the scoreboard caused some missing rewards

Fixed a very rare bug where the Legends tutorial was impossible to complete

Single-player

Increased Silk inventory held by New Game Plus merchant

Fixed dialogue and cutscene issues in single-player

