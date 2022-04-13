Doctor Strange 2 Now Rated PG-13

The time has nearly come for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to grace the silver screen, and with the… not so great Morbius film recently making a mockery of the Marvel universe, it is time for the MCU to take over and gain back control. And with the film’s release date just on the horizon, it has just been given its official rating ahead of that May date. Doctor Strange 2 has landed a PG-13 rating in the US, which follows a trend set by some other MCU films, but there is no sign of an official rating from the UK’s British Board of Film Classification, as of yet.

The decision to give Doctor Strange 2 a PG-13 rating was down to the Motion Picture Association who gave their verdict after reviewing a few new aspects of the film. They decided that the rating was down to it consisting of some “intense sequences of violence and action, as well as some frightening images and certain language”. They’re making it sound like Goodfellas.

The film’s predecessor was also given the same rating back in 2016, but the reasons were a tad different. Back then the MPA said the film had “sci-fi violence and action throughout, as well as an intense crash sequence”. Whatever the reasons for the company’s decision, fans have often celebrated Marvel films that are given a PG-13 rating or higher; it caters to a larger audience and allows these films to express themselves on a longer leash.

Now, in terms of these “frightening” images that they speak of, we could have already seen them in the latest trailer for the film, whether that be the zombified Doctor Strange or even Scarlett Witch covered in blood – not exactly “frightening” to be honest, so let’s see what other scenes fit this description when the film comes out. The film’s runtime has also been confirmed recently, with reports saying it will be around 2 hours and 6 minutes, which is a relatively short film compared to other MCU titles. So, just hang in there anyway folks because that May 6th release date is just around the corner.

Source