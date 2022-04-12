Soedesco Opens Up Brand-New Office In Spain

The Netherlands-based developer Soedesco has announced today that they have decided to open an office in Madrid, Spain, in the hopes that it strengthens their international operations. This is a big step for the Dutch company, with it being the first national office that they have opened that is outside of their home country.

Soedesco is a video game publisher that tries its hand at digital and physical games on a variety of platforms. The company has been in the industry since 2002 and moved into the world of publishing in 2014, using its Rotterdam office as its headquarters. If you are still having trouble placing them in your mind, then let us tell you about some of their… well-known titles. They are the brains behind games like Monstrum, Owlboy, Among the Sleep, and Monster Crown, which are not the biggest names in the industry, but they are just a handful of fun and quirky games that they produce.

This new Spanish office is ‘The Soedesco Ibérica’ which will be led by general manager Bernando Hernández. The Soedesco managing director Jack Chauthi had his say on the company’s big news, “Our strategy is to further expand our operations in the region. Spain really does have an immense and unexplored value, and now we have the perfect opportunity to work a little bit closer with these amazing and creative people”.

And not to be left out on the subject, Hernández himself also chimed in with his thoughts, “After more than 15 years in the industry, it is a great honor to lead Soedesco in Spain. We strongly believe that there is a lot of potential with the Spanish developers, which is one of the reasons why we want to provide them with great publishing and distribution opportunities in this thriving video game industry”.

The news of this new office in Spain tells us that the company is truly blossoming into something exciting, and with them already having a couple of development studios in the Czech Republic, this could very well be a promising new era for Soedesco.

