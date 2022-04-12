God Of War Ragnarok Staff Member Teases Exciting Things Within The Game

I’ve been working from home for over 2 years now 😱 but back in the @SonySantaMonica office again to work on something super exciting for #GodofWarRagnarok !#gamedev pic.twitter.com/Nu3Xz1hwvB — Estelle Tigani (@estelletigani) April 11, 2022

God of War Ragnarok is one of many games that has players excited. The PS4/PS5 title is set to continue the story of Kratos and Arteus throughout the Norse lands and the beings that reside within them. The first game was a Game of the Year winner and major hit among fans and critics alike, and so Ragnarok has them itching to throw hands and weapons at enemies to see what comes next.

But, while it’s true that the fans are eager, it should be said that the developers are equally excited. Estelle Tigani, a cinematics producer on the game, made the tweet above on how she has been working from home on God of War Ragnarok until recently. And now that she’s back at the studio, she’s working on something “super exciting”.

More than likely, she’s talking about a key cutscene that she is working on. The last God of War title did really well blending the world and its cutscenes together to make a great narrative and feel. So if she’s excited about something, then fans will be as well.

We’ve only seen parts and pieces of Ragnarok as of yet, but as the time draws closer to its release, more information will come. For now, enjoy the synopsis of the game:

“Kratos and Atreus embark on a mythic journey for answers and allies before Ragnarok arrives,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms…”

