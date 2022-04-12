Orbit.industries Gets Announcement Trailer

All of you space gamers out there can now put yourself at ease because there is a hot new exploration game that will have you clawing for that sweet, sweet, space air. Orbit.industries is due to be released at the end of the month, and today, the developers of the game, LAB132, have dropped an announcement trailer to go with the April 21st date. Take a look at the PS4 and PS5 trailer below.

Now, there will be a lot of you out there that haven’t heard of this game and want to know more, then look no further because we are at your disposal. Orbit.industries takes inspiration from those classic science fiction books, movies, and space-opera TV series that you all know and love. But the game also aims to use actual knowledge of the outer universe by using known progress that has been achieved in the field of outer space exploration, space engineering, and orbital stations developments. This could very well be the most accurate space game yet – it doesn’t get more exciting than that.

This is more of a space simulation management game that allows you to become a Space Pioneer like no other, where you can build and manage a station of your own on the orbit of distant planets. Focus on the design process, and the management that lets you fulfill all the objectives that you need to complete so that you can achieve your dreams – we are really selling it to you, aren’t we?

Let your mind wander for a minute; think back and try to envisage a truly great space exploration game that didn’t involve blood-thirsty monsters or weapon-wielding space maniacs, you can’t can you? So, with this game coming out at the end of the month, it could offer those space gaming lovers out there the chance to explore the mysterious world above in a unique and almost educational way too, there’s no beating that now, is there? It will be released on consoles and on Steam for those of you that were wondering.

Source – YouTube