Blockchain Company Buys Eden Games

Eden Games has this week been bought by a blockchain gaming company called Animoca Brands. Eden Games is a French company that is more well known for its involvement in racing games such as 2009s Test Drive Unlimited and the Gear Club series, will now solely be making blockchain-based racing games as well as makegoods for shuttered F1 game NFT holders.

You’re probably wondering what the exact details of the deal are? We thought so. Animoca will acquire 100% of Eden Games from Engine Gaming & Media, who had already bought a large stake in the developer back in 2017 when they were known as Millennial Esports – how things have changed in such a small space of time.

Animoca has said that Eden will work on new blockchain-based racing games on top of adding to Animoca’s existing titles that are built around their REVV token system. If you are wondering what a blockchain game is then read on; they are video games that include elements that use cryptography-based blockchain technology, like an NFT game or a crypto game. These new games will be a big part of Animoca’s NFT Race Pass program, which will be best suited for players that have bought NFT cars in the company’s recently shut down title, F1 Delta Time.

Eden Games co-founder and head of the studio David Nadal had his say about the acquisition, “We are excited to start the next chapter of Eden Games by joining Animoca Brands. We look forward to producing new experiences that challenge the status quo within the motorsport genre, and hopefully venture into a few more frontiers”. We wonder what these new ventures could be, branching out is always exciting.

Even though Eden Games are predominantly known for their work on racing games, they have also tried their hand at some other genres with the likes of the 3D action platformer Kya: Dark Lineage from 2003 as well as the survival horror Alone in the Dark. So, they do have some nouse away from the racing genre, but it sounds like they will strictly be focusing on motorsport titles under this new ownership.

