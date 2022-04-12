World Of Warcraft’s Next Expansion To Be Revealed April 19th

The next expansion for World Of Warcraft is set to be revealed this time next week. In an update shared on the World Of Warcraft website earlier today, Blizzard has confirmed the date and time for the big reveal of its latest expansion.

Those who’ve been waiting for news on the next chapter in Azeroth’s long-running story will need to tune in to the Warcraft channels on either YouTube or Twitch next Tuesday, April 19th. The reveal will take place at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 18:00 CEST / 17:00 GMT, so WoW fans have plenty of time to mark it on their calendars.

While we don’t know too much more as of yet about the theme of the new expansion, the World Of Warcraft dev team shared some insight in their announcement post today.

World of Warcraft has ignited imaginations through rich storytelling and expansive worlds that prevail throughout the Shadowlands expansion. From the hopeless depths of the Maw to the ethereal plains of Zereth Mortis, the Shadowlands delivers a world that challenges heroes to confront the forces that threaten to upset the cosmic balance between life and death. With the story in the Shadowlands coming to a conclusion, the time is at hand to get a sneak peek at what’s next for the heroes of Azeroth. Blizzard Entertainment

The post also states that the team are excited to share what’s been worked on at Blizzard in preparation for the new expansion. So with only a week to go, speculation will be rife in the WoW community. Many players have already decided they’ve got a handle on what’s coming up, however. An accidental update to the Blizzard website’s source code, as reported on Wowhead, showed strings to ‘World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight‘, which some think may have given away the title of the next expansion ahead of schedule.

Whatever the case, we’ll be keeping our eyes on the official reveal when it takes place next week to see what’s next for World Of Warcraft.

Source