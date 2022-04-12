Back 4 Blood’s First Expansion Now Live

Tunnels of Terror, the first-ever expansion DLC for hit zombie-killing multiplayer game Back 4 Blood has today gone live. As announced on Xbox Wire, the first major expansion for the game will be available from today for those wanting to expand their zombie hunting adventures.

Back 4 Blood has only been out for the last seven months so to see DLC this early into the game’s lifespan is pretty exciting. A launch trailer for the new update was recently released and gave players a first look at what they could expect from today’s expansion.

Perhaps the biggest incentive for players to get their hands on the Tunnels of Terror update is the inclusion of two new playable characters. The new downloadable content will introduce players to two new Cleaners, Sharice and Heng, who will join the ranks of current Cleaners Walker, Mom, Holly, Evangelo, Doc and Karlee in the fight against the Ridden.

In addition to new characters, Tunnels of Terror will also introduce a new co-op activity, Ridden Hives for players to team up and fight their way through. These Hives make up seven different dungeons, each with its own maze-like tunnels, located beneath the depths of Evansburgh. They offer a range of exclusive rewards for successful teams, who’ll need their wits about them to face off with the new Warped Ridden that fill the tunnels.

The expansion adds a wealth of new content, including new unlockable skins, cards and even a new difficulty mode. ‘No Hope’ is an extreme difficulty setting that is available for all Back 4 Blood owners as a free update. It’s definitely not for the faint of heart.

As a side note, Turtle Rock has allowed the playable content in this expansion to be available to all players in a party, provided that one of them has purchased the Tunnels of Terror DLC.

