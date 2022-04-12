The Voice Of Commander Shepard Talks Mass Effect 4

Whether it be video games, TV shows, movies, or something in between, when you start a saga, you MUST have a good ending, else you make all that has happened before irrelevant as you know how badly it ends. Look at Game of Thrones and how its TV series ended. And for games, you need only look at what happened to Mass Effect to see what happens when you don’t stick the landing. Oh, and then there was Andromeda…but we really don’t want to talk about that right now. Regardless, we do know that Mass Effect 4 is coming, and that’s…something.

We say that because we honestly have no idea what the game will be about, where it’s set, and who it will star. Naturally though, since this is a ‘direct continuation’ via the numbering, many are hoping that Commander Shepard will make an appearance in some form. During the British Academy Games Awards, the voice of the female version of Shepard, Jennifer Hale, was asked about a return, and this is what she had to say:

“That is up to you guys… let BioWare know what you want. Let them know because I would love it and I think Mark [Meer, the voice of male Commander Shepard] would too.”

Not the most informative response, but perhaps that’s all she can give right now. Or, she might just not know and doesn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up.

Either way though, there is hope, and that was one of the points of the Mass Effect series…until ME3 kind of ruined that by making none of your choices matter…

It’s honestly hard to have a lot of hope though given that Bioware has gone through a LOT of changes (and not in the good way) and Andromeda was a sad excuse for a title in the franchise.

But we’ll just have to see how it goes with Mass Effect 4 whenever it arrives.

