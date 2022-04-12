Road 96 Coming To PS5 And PS4 On April 14th

PlayStation and Digixart have today revealed that the driving-based exploration game Road 96 will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this Thursday, April 14th. In an update shared on the PlayStation official blog, Digixart CEO Yoan Fanise shared some details about what players can expect from Road 96, as well as how the game differs from a traditional adventure experience.

The game itself makes use of procedural generation to ensure that every player will experience a different story. The road is intended to truly be the player’s own individual journey here. This is a choose-your-own-adventure game with a bit of AI input, which aims to create a compelling mix that’s unique to each gamer.

When we started working on Road 96 in 2018, we wanted to create a procedural game with a story that would be different for every player. Our mantra was “nobody’s road is the same.” We worked on various prototypes, designing a viable system that creates a unique and compelling story that would fit to a player’s personal taste. This is why the game starts off by asking you a few questions. Yoan Fanise, CEO, Digixart

Once you’ve given your answers to these questions, the game’s AI will mould your initial game experience in terms of a starting point, abilities, available cash and hidden karma. The game’s use of procedural generation also ensures that each player’s journey across the game map is unique to them too, Fanise explains further.

If we look closely at the routes on the map, you can see that they are never the same for each character; that’s the beauty of a procedurally generated system. And it’s almost mathematically impossible to have the same path between each of your characters (which makes us really happy). Yoan Fanise, CEO, Digixart

You can read the full post which gives more insight into this exciting-looking road trip game over on the official PlayStation blog.

Road 96 launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this coming Thursday, April 14th.

Source