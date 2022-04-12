Stranger Things Season 4 Gets Dark New Trailer

To say that fans have been waiting for Stranger Things Season 4 is the understatement of the last few years. This particular season has been delayed countless times due to the global pandemic and as a result of that, fans have been losing their minds (but not to the Mind Flayer) trying to hold on for whatever came next. Then, came the announcement that Season 4 would be split into two parts, and Season 5 would be the end, making it all the more important for fans to know all they could before the new season arrived.

And now, a new and very dark trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 has arrived, and it highlights just how different things are now. All the while rocking out to “Separate Ways” from Journey, an apt song given where everything is right now.

As Max herself highlights early in the trailer, everything has been a “disaster” since the Battle of Starcourt Mall and Billy Hargrove’s death. The Hawkins crew have been separated, they’ve tried to live their lives, but it’s just…not enough. And though six months have passed…things are starting to happen all over and something needs to happen to stop what’s coming.

Throughout the trailer we see hints of all that is to come from the branching storylines. From learning more about Eleven’s past (and her potentially getting her powers back) to the Hawkins crew getting “to the heart of a new mystery” as well as teases of a “war” coming, the return of the Upside Down, Hopper trying to survive in Russia, and so much more.

Oh, and now the Upside Down has a new “boss” for the heroes to face and it’s not happy with them at all.

The first part of Season 4 is coming on May 27th, and fans…will be on the edge of their seats throughout it no doubt.

Source: YouTube