Spirit Halloween Store Movie Will Star Christopher Lloyd

A new movie based on the seasonal retailer, Spirit Halloween, will star Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd and Rachel Leigh Cook (She’s All That, Josie and the Pussycats). The announcement comes as toy-themed movies are growing in popularity. Just this year, films based on LEGO, Play-Doh, and Barbie have all gone into production. Today’s news is sure to excite Halloween fans who have annually visited the iconic costume store in the run-up to spooky season.

The feature-length film is of course titled Spirit Halloween and has been billed as a family adventure movie. The synopsis reads, “When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night.” Continuing, “But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.”

Spirit Halloween will see David Poag make his directorial debut and Billie Bates has written the screenplay. Along with Lloyd and Cook, the rest of the cast will feature Donavan Colan (Zoe), Dylan Frankel (Raven’s Home), Jaiden Smith (Blue Bloods), Marissa Reyes (Raven’s Home), and Marla Gibbs (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie).

President of Strike Back Studios Noor Ahmed said on Spirit Halloween, “One of the reasons I immediately connected with the script is it is very much inspired by some of my favorite kid adventure films growing up from ‘The Goonies,’ ‘Gremlins,’ ‘Monster Squad’ and so many great films made by Amblin Entertainment.”

Fans of the Spirit Halloween store will be happy to know filming has officially wrapped on the upcoming movie and filmmakers are aiming for an October 2022 release. So keep an eye out for it!

Source