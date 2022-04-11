Modern Warfare 2 Teaser Trailer Coming This Month

According to a very special leak, there could be a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 teaser trailer by the end of the month. The news comes from Twitter user @RalphsValve who posted a timer counting down towards the April 30th date. The thread also went on to explain some other details such as the fact that Modern Warfare 2 is still set for a May release, so this teaser trailer news makes sense because Activision will want to create as much noise and hype as they can for when the game drops next month, and a trailer is a way of doing that.

This isn’t the first time that RalpsValve has made claims like this; back in October last year he also leaked details about the Modern Warfare sequel being a reality, and that the game would also see returning characters such as Captain Price, Soap, Ghost, General Shephard, and Roach – ahh, the nostalgia is flooding back over us as we speak. It was also claimed that this sequel would take things to the next level in terms of gore, with it being described as “gritty and unrelenting” which sounds fabulous, doesn’t it?

In February, it was Activision themselves that announced this game would be a remastered sequel to 2019s Modern Warfare. In the same announcement, Activision confirmed that a new Warzone map was launching alongside the new game, which they described as being designed from the “ground-up”. And on top of that, it has been revealed that the development of this new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the new Warzone experience is being led by Infinity Ward, who were the original creators of the famous Modern Warfare trilogy, and the 2019 remaster.

This 2022 release is expected to be the last title that follows the annualized release that the franchise has become known for, and according to Bloomberg, Activision will also be delaying next year’s Treyarch Call of Duty until 2024. This game will certainly cause a stir in the industry, the original game is legendary and still often considered the best in the series. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from 2019 was a huge commercial success as well, which means the sequel will likely follow that trend too. But for now, keep an eye out for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 teaser trailer which will be coming out at the end of the month.

