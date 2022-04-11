Don’t worry everyone because the Cyberpunk 2077 expansions are still being worked on according to the developers of the game. CD Projekt RED says “they are still working on” a huge DLC that will eventually hit the game in the future, and along with that news they also spoke about some other improvements which follow on from the big 1.5 updates of last month.

The big patch that hit the game in March was a much-needed one after the game had been poorly received due to all the bugs that came with it since its original release. With the new patch came a “next-gen” update, and the ability to customize the player character after starting the game, but that is just the beginning because the news now is that the first proper Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will be coming to the game.

The game’s quest designer Paweł Sasko (via his latest Twitch stream) was asked about what CD Projekt RED is working on after the 1.5 patch, his reply? Well, it was a little underwhelming one might say. Sasko said “Unfortunately, I can’t tell you anything about our future plans”, before then going on to talk about the teams’ future plans – yes, you read that right. Sasko then added, “I can assure you; we are working on expansions and stuff for you guys. We’re still improving the game because we are all aware that there is work to be done”.

But Sasko wasn’t finished there because he went on to say, “We are very happy that you guys liked 1.5, and that gives us more… incentive to work for you guys because you like and show your appreciation for it, and you play the game – which is awesome”. Well, it is some news anyway, and obviously, he can’t give too much away at this moment in time, the update hasn’t even had a proper time to settle yet. But stay tuned for future announcements because if there is one thing CD Projekt RED can do, it’s DLCs – we’re still besotted with Heart of Stone and, Blood and Wine, so the future looks very bright.

