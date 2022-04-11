Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Gets Character Posters

Ready to enter the Multiverse? 🌀 Check out the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Experience it only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/6dSFa3aygn #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/FelEk3xjoX — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of the year, and needless to say, there are a lot of expectations on it from both a Doctor Strange perspective, as well as them breaking into the Multiverse to see all that is there…and what might be a threat from it. We’ve already seen plenty of teasers and trailers, but now, we’ve gotten something new, a set of character posters that dramatically showcase the main characters/figures in the plot.

As you can see from the Twitter post, Doctor Strange got his own poster, but, we also get ones for Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Wong, and even Christine Palmer and Mordo. Naturally, this doesn’t deal with all the Variants (a Loki term, watch the series!) that we’ll meet, but it does give us some clues as to what we can expect a focus to be on.

Of course, part of the fun of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is that we still know “precious little” about what is actually happening in any given moment or scene. We see various Variants of both Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, we know that Christine is in the film, but which version is up for debate. And then there’s Mordo. This is a much different looking Mordo than from the first film, and if you recall, he wasn’t Strange’s best friend when he left and declared “too many sorcerers”.

Not to mention, we’ve seen glimpses and sounds of characters that are either unconfirmed, or unsure of where they fit into it all.

That’s not a bad thing, of course, it merely adds to the mystery of all that is coming, and fans can’t wait for what is coming. And to that end, they don’t have to wait too much longer as the movie arrives on May 6th.

Source: Twitter