Sifu Gets PC Mods Featuring Batman

When it comes to gaming as a whole, the creativity of the fans has honestly never been in doubt. They are the ones who are very much making the games we play now, and the next generation is already better prepared with ample tools to make whatever they want via Mods. Especially on PC, these modes can be about anything and can be put into virtually any title. This includes the brutal martial arts game Sifu, which has just gotten a mod that will let you play the game as Batman.

But wait, there’s more, the mods went further, and thus, YouTubers Voyagers Revenge decided to take what was there and basically recreate The batman via the action and setting of Sifu. As you can see in the video above, the result is actually quite striking, and the way that the movements honestly match what Batman does typically shows that this title is honestly a perfect stand-in of sorts for another Batman title.

As you all likely know, the Batman Arkham series also had Batman doing some rather incredible fighting, and it was that system that inspired a lot of things. So to see the Dark Knight here in this game delivering cinematic justice in the vein of Robert Pattinson’s Batman, complete with Batmobile and Catwoman, is honestly rather nice. And again, proof of just how clever fans are with how they can use mods to make what they desire.

Sadly, a true Batman title isn’t on the docket for some time. Gotham Knights though is set to take up the mantle as you’ll be able to play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin. So that might just be enough to keep you going for a while. There’s also Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League coming next year that is made by the Batman Arkham devs.

Source: PCGamesN