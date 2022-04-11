Halo: The Master Chief Collection Gets New Update

343 Industries has announced a new update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. In a post shared on Halo Waypoint, it was revealed that the legacy project is being updated with some new content today.

Flood Firefight. Halo 3 and ODST co-op crossplay. Full custom game browser support. And, that's just for starters. The latest update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection has officially arrived.



This latest update makes overall improvements to gameplay in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It also adds a fan-favourite game mode, The Flood, to Firefight to Halo 3: ODST and includes full co-op cross-play for Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST as well. In addition, the game now has full custom browser support.

Full patch notes can be read over at the official website, but we’ve outlined some of the major updates below.

ODST Firefight – ‘FloodFight’ and Firefight Improvements:

Networking improvements and fixed issues with enemies being stuck

Players can now use the VISR map to see enemy locations, even while waiting to respawn, in Firefight matchmaking.

In ODST, there are also three new types of Flood Combat Forms—the infected civilian, the infected ODST, and the infected Elite Major which sports red armor and energy shields.

Flood waves will be accompanied by a spooky and dense fog which changes the ambience of each Firefight mission.

Flood can now occupy vehicles and Flood enemies now have animations that let them pilot these vehicles.

Flood-themed hazards can now be added in via the new scenario settings.

Custom Games Browser Support

A ‘Quickmatch’ option is now available for the Custom Games Browser

Added support for “Automatic” team changing which allows game hosts to avoid manual team changes in favour of automatically evening teams out when a new match begins.

Campaign Crossplay for Halo 3 and ODST (experimental)

Players on PCs and Xbox consoles can now play these campaigns cooperatively online.

Note that while this feature has been tested internally, the team requires additional insight from real players with different networking setups.

To get the full insights on what’s new in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, make sure to check out the full patch notes over at Halo Waypoint.

