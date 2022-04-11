Nintendo Switch Sports Video Reveals 10+ Minutes Of Gameplay

A new video features over 10 minutes of Nintendo Switch Sports gameplay, due to release later this month. YouTuber GameXplain shared the exciting footage which features Soccer Shoot-Out, a full round of 4-on-4 soccer, a game of volleyball, tennis doubles, and more. This sports simulation game comes after fans of Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort have been requesting a Switch version from Nintendo for years. The new game is sure to entice new and old fans of the series with its improved graphics, gameplay, and added sports. Check out the new video below!

Nintendo Switch Sports will include three sports from the Wii Sports games: Tennis, bowling, and swordplay known as chambara. The game will also be adding three totally new sports: Soccer, volleyball, and badminton. These sports will all be available for players on launch day, with golf being added as a free update in Fall 2022.

The competitive game will utilize the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons in a similar way that the previous Sports games used the Wii Remote. With the more advanced technology in the switch, the new game is sure to give players more precise and accurate gameplay. According to Nintendo, “Controls are intuitive, so you can hit the court (or lanes, or field, or arena) and get started. With controlled motions, you can curve your bowling ball, add spin to a tennis shot, or even use a Joy-Con with the Leg Strap accessory to kick the ball in a Soccer Shootout. Family and friends can join in on the fun on the same system or online.”

The competitive sports game is only a couple of weeks from release. Check out Nintendo Switch Sports on April 29, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Be sure to grab a friend for the ultimate Sports experience. This is sure to be a must-play.

