A New Video Explains Elden Ring’s Lore Fully

Elden Ring is a notoriously hard game to finish, let alone understand. Most players can’t seem to explain the lore, despite completing the game. Thankfully, YouTuber VaatiVidya has released a video detailing every bit of lore there is in the FromSoftware game.

The 30-minute long video explains that there are Outer Gods in the cosmos with The Greater Will being the most determined to assert their dominance in the world. The Greater Will appears to send the Elden Beast to The Lands Between, to rule on its behalf, which would later become the Elden Ring.

VaatiVidya also explains about Erdtree, a parasite that took over the Great Tree. Anything related to the Great Tree was eventually looked down upon with the Erdtree taking its place.

According to VaatiVidya’s lengthy video, The Two Fingers was used by The Greater Will to enforce order, needing to consult The Greater Will for guidance as they can’t make decisions on their own. The Greater Will then chooses Marika as an Empyrean, a candidate for godhood.

You can take a look at the video yourself below and although a lot of this is speculation and opinion, as no official lore has been given as of yet, a lot of what the YouTuber is saying makes sense. Including that Radagon and Marika are one of the same. VaatiVidya says that there are hints which strongly suggest this, but it is still something open to interpretation. The YouTuber also shared that more videos would be coming in the near future, so we will look forward to those.

Hopefully, the developers will release something more official to put gamers brains to rest and give a definitive answer to the questions many fans have.

