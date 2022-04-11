SEGA’s ’Super Game Plan’ Is To Release Multiple Games And Maybe Use NFTs

SEGA has revealed some details on its ’Super Game’ project, going into how it actually refers to multiple game releases and even that some of them could incorporate cloud or NFT technology.

In May of last year, SEGA revealed that its long-term plan consisted of a five-year strategy titled ”creation of Super Game”, during a financial results presentation.

Sega Sammy, its parent company, then revealed that is would consider investing up to ¥100.0 billion ($882 million) over the course of the next five years to achieve its ambitions. A phenomenal amount.

It was rumoured that the ’Super Game’ was going to be a single, big title, but a new internal interview clarified that it actually refers to a number of high-budget games that are being planned.

An interview on SEGA Japan’s recruitment website which has been translated by VGC sees Vice President Shuji Utsumi explain that “Sega offers a wide range of game content, including hardware and arcade content, which is made possible by its diverse range of technologies. We have defined ‘SuperGame’ as the development of AAA titles that cross over SEGA’s comprehensive range of technologies, and we will aim to achieve this in our five-year plan.”

Utsumi went on to explain that:

“Several titles are being developed within the framework of SuperGame, and while each title will vary, there is no doubt that they will be interactive titles that go beyond the traditional framework of games”

“For example, in the past, people who played games were called gamers, but now watching games has become a culture in itself, and such people could no longer be called gamers. I think there is great potential in the relationship between people who play and watch games. We are thinking of creating new entertainment within these possibilities.”

According to the interview with Utsumi, a ‘Super Game’ has to meet four main criteria: “(i) multi-platform, (ii) global multi-language development, (iii) simultaneous worldwide release, and (iv) AAA titles. In other words, you can imagine that the scale of game development will be that of a global blockbuster.”

Katsuya Hisai, SEGA’s general manager also explained that “Several projects are currently underway for SuperGame. In my department, around 50 people are already involved in the initial stages. We expect that the final number of employees will be several hundred.”

It has been revealed that the project could incorporate cloud technology and the very controversial NFTs. With SEGA’s producer, Masayoshi Kikuchi stating that

“Gaming has a history of expansion through the connection of various cultures and technologies. For example, social networking and game video viewing are recent examples.”

“It is a natural extension for the future of gaming that it will expand to involve new areas such as cloud gaming and NFT. We are also developing SuperGame from the perspective of how far different games can be connected to each other.”

SEGA registered a trademark for ‘SEGA NFT’ back in January.

