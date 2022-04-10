Jurassic World Dominion Screenshot Introduces New Dinosaur

The latest film in the Jurassic World series, Jurassic World: Dominion is due to release this June and fans of the series are extremely excited for the release.

A new screenshot has been released that appears to introduce a new dinosaur known as the Giganotosaurus. The original film, Jurassic Park, released back in 1993, with Steven Spielberg directing and starred Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. This told the tale of a dinosaur-centric theme park, and the dangers that come with it and featured another 2 films.

In 2015, the series was rebooted with Jurassic World starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles. Now, 7 years later, the third film in this series is set to release with Jurassic World: Dominion.

The new image from the upcoming film was exclusively shared by Empire, and teases an exciting new dinosaur species that looks to be the new key role. The image shows a close-up view of the Giganotosaurus, as well as a glimpse as Niell, Dern, Goldblum, Pratt and Howard alongside Isabella Sermon and newcomer to the series, DeWanda Wise. The group appears to be hiding being a truck that has been thrown onto its roof with the Giganotosaurus towering above them.

According to the article from Empire, the Giganotosaurus is a ”scientifically documented giant of the Late Cretaceous period.” and it looks just as terrifying as the series’ other dinosaurs. Jurassic World: Dominion’s runtime has been rumoured to be 2 hours and 26 minutes.

Many details surrounding Jurassic Word: Dominion’s story and plot have been kept secret throughout its production. The film suffered a number of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and so its original release date of June 2021 was pushed back.

