Harley Quinn Season 3 Coming Out This Summer?

The Harley Quinn animated series was one of those shows that you didn’t think would work…but it absolutely did. Taking the best parts from the solo comic run from Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner (about Harley “finding her own way” without Joker) the show took its own stab at a story and it was fire. Fans loved it from the word go, and when Season 2 ended, they begged for a third to happen until it was renewed. And now, Harley Quinn Season 3 is coming…but…when exactly?

Co-creator Patrick Schumacker had the answer to that…kind of. On Twitter, he was asked to “stop teasing” and reveal if he had a release date. His response was thus:

“I do know the release date, but I’m not allowed to tell. It is going to be in the time of year that rhymes with ‘schmummer,'”

So clearly, we’re going to have to wait until the winter to get it. That’s a long time, but we’ll have to make it work.

Of course, the big thing about Harley Quinn Season 3 is the storylines that are going to be told. Not the least of which is the “marriage” of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. In the “Eat! Bang! Kill! Tour” comics they expanded what happened right after the wedding (and the show is going to tread on some of that no doubt) but what comes next is a mystery. There are a lot of threads out there left to be pulled, and many want to see the Harlivy relationship taken to new directions (especially since the mainline comics REFUSES to keep them a couple…).

So while it’ll be a long wait until Fall, we know we can trust the team behind this show. After all, they made two epic seasons, what’s to stop them from making an epic third one? Exactly.

