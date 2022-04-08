Final Fantasy XIV Finally Gets An Auto-Target Feature

Square Enix revealed the preliminary patch notes for the latest Final Fantasy XIV update, Patch 6.1 – Newfound Adventure. This new patch brings several additions to the game, including an auto-target feature.

The Character Configuration Menu now offers a new option, enabling the automatic selection of an enemy when players have no specific target. This feature is especially useful when several enemies are in a zone. When players use AoE spells and their primary target dies, they need to target another one to continue inflicting damage. The auto-target feature will allow players to keep on blasting their spells by automatically selecting a new target to attack.

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most popular MMORPGs of the past few years. Endwalker is the final expansion of the current storyline of the game, and Patch 6.1 adds more story and content to Final Fantasy XIV.

This new patch brings several new additions to the game. On top of that auto-target feature, Final Fantasy XIV gets new story content, PvP arenas, and even a new raid.

Here are some of the new content coming to Final Fantasy XIV:

Crystalline Conflict PvP, an arena-style mode

New main scenario quests

More housing options and furniture

New role quests

Starting quest for Myths of the Realm, a 24-player raid

Duty Support System for A Realm Reborn dungeons

Endsinger’s Aria extreme trial

New Hrothgar and Viera hairstyles

Ultima’s Bane unreal trial

New Game+ for Endwalker, allowing to skip part of the main quests

These changes come from preliminary patch notes, so some details might still change before the patch goes live. The Patch 6.1 of Final Fantasy XIV will come out on April 12.

