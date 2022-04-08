New Call Of Duty Vanguard Update Makes Unlocking Camo Skins Easier

The new update for Call Of Duty Vanguard will see a range of new changes coming into effect. One of the things that many players will be pleased to see, however, is the reduced requirements for unlocking camo skins for weapons.

This new update sees a range of tweaks to existing features such as weapons, maps and attachments, as opposed to any new game content. However, one of these adaptations means it is now a lot easier to get your hands on selected camo weapon skins.

Completing a collection of weapons will now be a lot more straightforward as the number of Headshots and Longshots needed to complete challenges will be lowered as part of the latest update.

As part of the changes, the required number of Headshots and Longshots has been halved, meaning that players will only now need 50 of each to be able to fulfil the challenge requirements. Other patch notes are listed below.

Maps:

Gavutu – Adjusted Control spawn locations to avoid putting the player in immediate danger.

Tuscan – Adjusted Hardpoint spawn locations to be slightly further from the third hill. Adjusted Control initial spawn locations to be further back.

Lobby Walk:

Weapons will no longer be misplaced when a Combat Shield is equipped in the secondary weapon slot.

Weapons:

Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun) – Weapon is no longer completely silent while firing with a Silencer Attachment equipped.

Challenges – Reduced Headshot and Longshot requirements for several Camo Challenges.

Attachments:

Addressed an exploit that allowed Attachment modifiers to stack.

It seems as though Call Of Duty Vanguard is focusing squarely on improving its current offering for its huge playerbase. While there’s been no announcement made on this year’s version of the popular tactical shooter game, it’s entirely possible that 2023 will be the first year since 2005 that the franchise doesn’t put out a new edition. Whether or not that’s the case, time will tell.

