Elden Ring Has Its Own Will Smith Slapping Players

The world is still not over the Will Smith and Chris Rock moment. After the recent award ceremony, the talk among friends, family, and colleagues wasn’t about the films, actors, or awards. Instead, everyone was talking about the moment featuring an unexpected physical assault from Will Smith. A once-cherished actor was quickly under fire by the public over slapping Chris Rock. Now, we’re relieving this moment in Elden Ring.

Naturally, after the initial shock from the live televised moment, there were plenty of parodies. Jokes were quickly made, memes flooded the internet, and today we’re finding out this moment is invading Elden Ring. Arguably this year’s biggest game release has a Will Smith player going around and slapping individuals.

From there, you’ll find the character casually walking towards the player, giving them a quick punch before turning back around and walking away. It’s hilarious to see this happen, especially for unexpected players. In fact, you can see one encounter a player had within the Reddit player embed above. Overall, it looks like no one is safe from the wrath of Will Smith.

Elden Ring was easily a massively anticipated release. Fortunately, the game lived up to expectations, and players are enjoying the game still to this day. Who knows just what other iconic moment from reality will end up being a parody in the game. If you have yet to pick up Elden Ring, you can do so on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, if you want our own thoughts on the title, you can check out our Before You buy video coverage in the video embedded down below.

