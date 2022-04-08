The Day Before is an upcoming MMO survival game set in a post-pandemic America. A virus has spread across the country, leaving the majority of the population as flesh-eating zombies. The people who have managed to survive are scavenging to food, killing whoever gets in their way.

You play as one of those survivors, simply trying to survive by looting and scavenging what you can along with a group of friends.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding The Day Before’s release as to what it will entail, what players can and will be doing in the game and what platforms it will release on. That’s what we are here to discuss.

Will The Day Before Release on Xbox and Game Pass?

With the recent news that The Day Before will feature crossplay support, players want to know where they can play this MMO. Well, to answer the original question – yes, The Day Before will be launching on Xbox Series X|S consoles. Though, it is unclear just yet whether or not the title will be coming to gamepass.

Xbox Game Pass is a wonderful subscription service in which players can play hundreds of Xbox games for a small monthly fee. Understandably, Xbox players will be overjoyed if they can play this zombie-filled survival game on Day 1 for free. Only time will tell, I’m afraid.

The Day Before is set to release on Steam on June 21st this year, with it releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at some point after.