The New Tomb Raider Will Not Be A Remake

The hype and excitement surrounding the surprise announcement about a new Tomb Raider game being made are showing no signs of slowing down. Since the gaming world found out this news as part of Unreal’s State Of Play live stream earlier this week, talk in the community has naturally turned to the kind of game we might be in store for when the next chapter of Lara Croft’s adventures is ready for fans to dive into.

Some fans have been questioning whether or not the new game will be a remake of one of the old classics. However, to try and dispel any theories about this, some Reddit users have been deep diving into a video shared on the official YouTube channel in January last year.

In the video titled ‘Community Update: Tomb Raider 25 Year Celebration‘, Tomb Raider Franchise Game Director Will Kerslake explains that the next game in the much-loved series will take place in a new timeline that will aim to unify the timelines of the existing games in the franchise.

We envision the future of Tomb Raider in all its forms as unfolding in a time beyond these established adventures, telling stories that build upon the breadth of both Core Designs & Crystal Dynamics games and working to unify these timelines Will Kerslake, Tomb Raider Franchise Game Director

As expected, this is a topic that’s creating plenty of discussion in the game’s community, with some users questioning how it will be possible to create a new storyline for Lara whilst also managing to create coherence between the existing games’ universes.

As far as that goes, there’s not much else to go on as yet. It looks like we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires as more details on the next Tomb Raider game become available.

