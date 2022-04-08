The Day Before is a brand new MMO survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies. Players are excited to play this game that many are saying is a mixture between The Last of Us and The Division. With its release just around the corner, many fans are wondering just how they can play the game.

The Day Before will be launching on PC first via Steam, with console releases following (hopefully) shortly after. But, will is be playable across all platforms?

Does The Day Before Have Crossplay?

Not only will this zombie-filled survival game be playable with a group of friends, MYTONA have announced that despite the fact that The Day Before will be releasing solely on Steam at first, when it does come to consoles it will have crossplay support. Meaning that you will be able to play with players across all formats; Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Great news to fans.

The Day Before will see players fighting for survival across many elements. Survive zombie attacks, survive attacks from other players and loot for resources. Everything is a danger, and you’re going to need a good team in order to survive.

The Day Before is set to release on Steam on June 21st this year, with it releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at some point after.