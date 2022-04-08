Gran Turismo 7 Update Makes Changes To Currency Grind

Gran Turismo 7 developers, Polyphony Digital, are finally taking steps to address player complaints on issues that have been apparent since the racing title was released over a month ago. Update 1.11 sees developers backtrack on their reduction of how many rewards players could earn which created an obscene amount of grind. The new update allows players to earn more rewards in the World Circuit for clearing circuits in Gold and Bronze, as well as Lobbies and Daily races.

In addition, update 1.11 has brought three new tracks to Gran Turismo 7: Le Mans, Sardegna, and Tokyo Expressway. The new update has definitely brought some welcome changes to the popular racing game and will hopefully create some goodwill between developers and players. Check out the full patch notes below!

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.11 Patch Notes for April 7

1. World Circuits

- The in-game Credits Rewards for the latter half of the World Circuits events have been increased;

- The following new events have been added to ‘World Circuits’:

・World Touring Car 600 Tokyo Expressway – East Clockwise

・World Touring Car 700 24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit

・World Touring Car 800 Sardegna – Road Track – A

- Adjusted the rewards for Arcade Races and Custom Races.

2. Circuit Experience

- In-game Credits are now rewarded when clearing all circuit’s layouts with Gold or Bronze. If an event has already been cleared before this Update, going into the Sector selection screen and leaving with the Exit button will award the Credits.

3. Sport & Lobby

- The in-game Credits Rewards in Lobby and Daily Races have been increased;

- Fixed an issue wherein spectating after joining a race from the Lobby would not allow to switch to the spectator camera;

- Changed the helmet thumbnail for the Nations Cup and Manufacturers Cup so that the image specific to the championship is displayed;

- Adjusted the finish timing when the Room Mode is set to ‘Practice/Endurance Race’ and the course settings is set to ‘Time Limit’;

- Adjusted the camera movements displayed before a Daily Race starts when the Start Type is set to ‘Formation’;

- Added a ‘Kick Out’ function in Lobby which allows for designated players to be forcibly removed from a room.

4. Missions

- Added ‘The Human Comedy’ to Missions, containing 1-hour endurance races. ‘The Human Comedy’ will become available at Collector Level 23. Each endurance race will award up to 1,200,000 Cr. per event;

- Information such as the Starting Grid, Number of Laps or Time Limit, Start Type and others for the ‘Race’ challenges are now displayed in the pre-race screen;

- Changed the format of the Best Records for ‘Time Limit’ challenges and Friends Ranking to be saved and displayed as ‘Ranking/Number of Laps’;

- Reset the Rankings for the following ‘Time Limit’ challenges:

・Gone with the Wind: High Speed Ring – 30 Minutes

・The Sun Also Rises: Le Mans – 24 Minutes

・The Sun Also Rises: Bathurst Gr.3 Battle

Already existing Best Records will only display the ‘Ranking.’ Once the same or better record has been set, it will be saved in the format of ‘Ranking/Number of Laps.’ For Friends Ranking, if a Bronze or better record is set it will be saved even if it is worse than the Best Record.

5. Game Progression

- Increased the upper limit of the free in-game Credits from 20,000,000 to 100,000,000 Credits;

- Increased the duration of newly received ‘Invitations’ from 14 days to 30 days.

6. Used Cars & Legend Cars

- Increased the number of cars listed in the lineup.

7. Cars

- Fixed the position and shape of the roll cage installed in ‘GT Auto’ for the Mazda RX-7 GT-X (FC) ’90;

- Fixed a part of the rear wheel design in the Toyota Sprinter Trueno 1600GT APEX (S.Shigeno Version).

8. Livery Editor

- Fixed several livery display issues for the following cars:

・Subaru WRX Gr.B Road Car

・Ferrari F430 ’06

・Ferrari F8 Tributo ’19

If one of the above cars is currently in use, this fix can be applied by going to [GT Auto] > [Car Customisation] > [Save Style].

- Fixed an issue wherein a layer of the Livery Design saved in the console storage would disappear under certain conditions. Any layer missing before Update 1.11 can be restored by deleting the local Save Data once. If the preview thumbnail is missing, re-saving the design will display a new thumbnail.

9. Physics Simulation Model

- Improved physics when landing from a jump, mainly on dirt tracks;

- Fixed an issue wherein the value of the vehicle speed displayed on the speedometer of other players in online races would sometimes differ from the actual vehicle speed;

- Fixed an issue wherein after-fire would not stop in certain situations after tuning the muffler of a Toyota Prius G ’09 and Toyota Aqua S ’11.

10. Car Settings

- Changed the Anti-Lag System setting options from ‘Off/On’ to ‘Off/Weak/Strong’;

- Fixed an issue wherein selecting a part in the ‘Tuning Shop’, cancelling the purchase and then opening the Car Settings thereafter would make the newly created Setting Sheet’s name blank, and the Setting Sheet would reset.

11. Race

- Fixed an issue wherein time penalties were not being issued properly when short distance shortcuts were taken or shortcuts were taken in quick succession;

- Fixed an issue wherein a penalty would always be issued for cutting the white line at Goodwood;

- Adjusted the pitstop starting position for the Daytona International Speedway Tri-Oval.

12. Custom Races

- Changed so that Balance of Performance (BoP) setting can be turned ‘On’ or ‘Off’ when current cars belong to the Gr.1, Gr.2, Gr.3, Gr.4, and Gr.B category.

13. Rival Cars (AI)

- Fixed an issue wherein rival cars that changed to rain tyres after a pitstop in ‘Wet Condition’ races would have slow acceleration coming out of the pits;

- In online races, applied measures for some cars starting earlier or later during a rolling start due to network issues.

14. Graphics

- Improved the image quality of smoke in Race Photos;

- Fixed an issue wherein debris during crashes while in Cockpit View would enter inside of the car;

- Fixed the smoke effect so that is now rendered correctly when seen through car windows (PS5™ only).

15. Replays

- Changed the way the replay control menu appears on screen from pressing any button to just pressing the Confirm or Cancel buttons.

16. Sound

- Music will now be played in Surround Sound when the audio output mode is set to ‘7.1 ch Surround’ output;

・On PlayStation®4 systems, this configuration will be enabled when the connected device is 5.1 ch or 7.1 ch compatible and the ‘Audio Output Mode’ in ‘Options’ is set to ‘7.1 Surround’;

・On PlayStation®5 consoles, this configuration will be enabled when the connected device is 5.1 ch or 7.1 ch compatible and the ‘HDMI Device Type’ on the console is set to ‘AV Amplifier’, and the ‘Number of Channels’ is set to ‘5.1 ch’ or ‘7.1 ch’;

- Added [Music Replay Volume Balance] and [Music Replay Master Volume] settings to the ‘Sound Volume’ in Options and the ‘Replay Options’ in the Music Replay Playback;

- The ‘Replay Options’ screen within ‘Play Music Replay’ can now be closed with the Cancel button.

17. Settings

- Changed so that [Display Demonstration Ghost] setting within [Ghost Settings] is displayed only in Licences and the Circuit Experience events;

- Added [Temporary Exposure Correction] to the Quick Menu settings. The ‘Temporary Exposure Correction’ option allows you to temporarily adjust the brightness of the screen in races. Leaving the Quick Menu will return the game to the original exposure setting.

18. Car Collection

- Added three new selection methods:

・The △ button will now move the focus to the Current Car;

・The L2 button and R2 button will move the focus respectively to the previous and next vehicle in the list of already acquired cars;

・The □ button will move the focus to cars with the ‘New’ icon.

19. GT Auto

- Unified the brightness of replacement lightbulbs under [GT Auto] > [Car Customisation] > [Other] > [Lightbulb].

20. Trophies

- Fixed the text for the trophy ‘Wheely Good Fun’ to ‘Bought 10 sets of wheels at GT Auto.’

21. Title Screen

- Divided the thumbnail image and title text of news so that they are displayed separately.

22. Steering Controller

- Added extra buttons mapping when attaching replacement wheels such as the Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel Formula V2 to the Fanatec GT DD Pro (only available when the compatible steering wheel is attached):

・Assigned the upper right/left paddles on the Fanatec Podium Advanced Paddle Module to turn signals;

・Assigned the left/right toggle switch to MFD toggle and change features;

・Assigned the analog stick to head turning.

- Changed the function assigned to the left toggle switch to be the MFD menu selection and the function assigned to the right toggle switch to be the MFD value adjustment when a replacement steering wheel such as the Fanatec ClubSport Steering Wheel Formula V2 is attached to the Fanatec CSL Elite and Fanatec Podium.

23. Others

- Various other issues have been addressed.

