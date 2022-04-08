Halo Infinite Season 2 Will Arrive On May 3rd

After what feels like forever, 343 Industries has finally confirmed the expected launch date for Halo Infinite Season 2. The new season, named Lone Wolves, will arrive on May 3rd. The news came out today on the game’s official Twitter page, accompanied by a new trailer that gives us a bit more of a teaser of what Season 2 has in store.

Prepare to join the hunt, Spartans. Season 2 of Halo Infinite arrives on May 3. #HaloLoneWolves pic.twitter.com/yaokqePqIt — Halo (@Halo) April 8, 2022

Referring to their player base as Lone Wolves, the tweet encouraged Halo fans to “gear up for Season 2 of Halo Infinite” and promised plenty of new in-game treats for players to enjoy. “Experience fresh content including new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and an all-new Battle Pass that never expires,” the post explains. Further details are expected to be shared shortly, but for now, fans will have to content themselves with knowing that things are at least running on schedule for Season 2.

The trailer itself doesn’t actually give players too much to go on. However, given that 343 Industries has recently promised to do better in terms of meeting the expectations of the Halo community, this release date confirmation will hopefully do something to help improve the situation for the game’s disgruntled fanbase.

The Season 2 update will see Halo Infinite get a new mix of story-based cinematics, events, game modes and maps as well as the new credits-based Battle Pass system. In Season 2, players will be able to earn credits in their multiplayer games, which they’ll be able to use in the in-game shop on various items and even to buy a new Battle Pass.

It’ll be interesting to see how the new update is received by the Halo Infinite community after such a long wait and so many issues. Watch this space for reactions when it arrives on May 3rd.

Halo Infinite is out now and is available on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and PC.

Source