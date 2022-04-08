Karl Urban Teases Major Moral Choice In The Boys Season 3

The Boys since episode one has proven what it would be like if “superhero culture” was…well, a lot more violent, dirty-minded, and provocative. And half the point of the show is that the “real heroes” aren’t the ones with powers, it’s the ones trying to expose them as frauds. Key among them being Karl Urban’s character in Billy The Butcher.

His character’s wife was (in the show) violated by Homelander, and he thought her dead (until the end of Season 1). As such, he went on a crusade to try and end “The Seven” at all costs and get revenge for his wife. By the end of Season 2, he had mostly done that. He struck a huge blow to The Seven, helped kill Stormfront and thus dealt a major blow to Homelander.

But…in The Boys Season 3 trailer…Billy Butcher revealed something interesting…he’s getting superpowers via laser eyes. But…is that a good thing? Karl Urban put his thoughts to it…

“That’s the dilemma: does Butcher become a superhero or a super villain?” Urban said in an interview. “In order to defeat the monster, do you become the monster? And I think that’s one of the cool things about this season is every character is faced with that choice. How far are they willing to go? What line are they willing to cross in order to achieve what they want to achieve? For all the characters on the show, it creates a conflict and it’s fun to see who actually ends up on whose side.”

For those wondering, “Why do that to himself?” the answer is that his wife is now (really) dead, and Homelander still lives. To his knowledge, nothing can kill Homelander…except maybe some superpowers, apparently.

If it does work, he can finally get his revenge. IF it works…that is…

Source: Entertainment Weekly