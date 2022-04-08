Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Director Considers Super Smash Bros. Movie

In a recent Comicbook interview with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler, the filmmaker was asked if he would be interested in a Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Smash Bros. crossover film. Themed cinematic universes and crossover films have been in fashion for years now, with Marvel kicking off the trend. As video game movies are growing in popularity, it makes sense that studios would consider combining characters from different franchises into one film. Especially after the success of the most recent Spider-Man film which saw three different Peter Parkers collide for the ultimate fan service. So, couldn’t the same happen with video game characters?

When asked about the possibility of a Sonic and Super Smash Bros. crossover movie, Fowler was expectantly skeptical yet enthusiastic about the idea. The director said, “Nothing would make me happier than to just throw all the characters into a battle royale and do a big Smash Bros. thing. That would probably require some work from the lawyers before that could happen.” Adding, “Getting Mario and Sonic in the ring, I mean everyone would be kinda dying for that, right? That’s just classic.”

Fowler’s comments are totally understandable as SEGA owns all of the characters from the Sonic Franchise and Super Smash Bros. belongs to Nintendo. Getting these characters together could be as difficult as getting Marvel and DC characters in the same movie. Not all hope is lost on seeing the character’s face off though. When the Super Smash games first launched, they featured Nintendo characters exclusively. Sonic was one of the first non-Nintendo characters to make it into the fighting game, perhaps leaving the door open for future collaborations between Nintendo and SEGA.

Fans don’t have to wait too long to see Mario on the big screen though, as Nintendo is currently developing a new movie based on the Italian plumber with Chris Pratt starring as the titular character. Keep an eye out for more news on the film as it develops.

Source