Metaverse Games Not Attracting Audiences?

The Metaverse is something that has been on the minds of many for a long time, and not exactly for the best of reasons. Long story short, the Metaverse is a digital construct world that you can go into via VR headsets and similar devices to “be engaged with others on a whole new level”. Or at least, that’s how many, like Mark Zuckerberg, have tried to frame it. And not surprisingly, many have tried to be a part of the digital landscape here to make money off of it. Facebook, Epic Games and more are trying to get in on the action…even though the action…isn’t working.

This goes especially for the gaming side of things in the Metaverse. Because multiple titles that were put in the digital landscape for people to play have been losing players consistently and repeatedly. When you think of video games, especially multiplayer ones, word of mouth and positive reviews/critiques often given players reason to jump in and try it themselves. That builds up a community that plays the title a lot over time.

But with the Metaverse? That’s not happening at all:

“There is currently no organic engagement that retains players in the game, unlike traditional games like Fortnite, GTA, Candy Crush, where players are willing to pay to keep playing,” Blockchain Gaming Analyst analyst DeFi Vader wrote when discussing Axe Infinity.

The other problem here is that a lot of these games are banking on the “interest” of NFTs…which are growing more and more controversial by the day. In other words, this isn’t working. Not to mention, it’s possible that even FEWER people are playing due to how the employees of the title are in them to try and build up interest.

If things don’t change here…things could keep getting worse for the verse…and we’re not sure that’s a bad thing.

