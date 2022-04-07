Returnal Wins The Bafta Games Award

Returnal has won a Game Of The Year award at the BAFTA Games awards.

It’s time for the big reveal! The Best Game at this year’s #BAFTAGames Awards is… Returnal! Congratulations 👏🥳🎮 pic.twitter.com/ZJmDdD7D1e — BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) April 7, 2022

Returnal was released in April of last year and is a third-person shooter with roguelike elements. It’s about Selene, the main character, who is suck in a time loop, being resurrected after each death and forced to explore over and over again, discovering new things and mysteries as you do. Over the last year it was nominated for twenty two different awards, such as Best Audio and PlayStation Game Of The Year at the Golden Joystick Awards, Game Of The Year, Action Game Of The Year and Outstanding Technical Achievement at the 25th Annual Dice Awards and Best Audio and Best Technology at the Game Developers Choice Awards.

The game was up against Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Inscryption, It Takes Two and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, meaning that it had to beat out some pretty incredible competition for this most prestigious honour. Interestingly, this also means that two games based around a time loop were nominated for the Game Of The Year award this year at the BAFTA Awards, which is something that I find very funny and many of you will simply not care about at all.