Sam Raimi Spider-Man 4 Movements Gets “Unique” Response On Social Media

To say that Spider-Man as a franchise is still on the minds of fans both casual and hardcore would be an understatement. Not the least of which is because of the massive success of Spider-Man No Way Home at the global box office. Not to mention, Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse (Part 1!) is coming later this year and many are hyped about that. But if you can believe it, fans STILL want more (and don’t worry, we didn’t forget about the Spider-Man 2 video game from Insomniac). So much so that since Spider-Man No Way Home they’ve been pitching for Sony to bring back Sam Raimi to do his long talked about Spider-Man 4 film.

For those who don’t recall, Raimi was the man who made the original Spider-Man live-action movie trilogy. The first two of which are still iconic to this day. He was supposed to do Spider-Man 4 (and had already planned it out) but after the divisive reception to the 3rd movie (which wasn’t entirely his fault) he never got the chance to make it. He did come back to superhero films though and is the director of the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But, fans want him on a 4th Spider-Man movie and have been tagging Sony (who own the rights to the movie franchise) on Twitter. To which the account responded…

“well this has been fun for our mentions today,” @Sony tweeted Wednesday in response to Raimi’s viral reaction to a hypothetical Spider-Man 4. “friendly reminder, we’re just the social team!”

Indeed, they are! So while you are fair for wanting this, and Raimi has said that “all things are possible” in regards to him doing it, be sure you’re “bugging” the right people. That way your words and intentions don’t fall on deaf ears, ok?

Source: Twitter