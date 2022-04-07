Originally announced last year, The Day Before is getting closer and closer to its release date and fans have been itching to get their hands on the post-pandemic survival game that is reminiscent of The Division and The Last of Us.

Set in America where the streets are overrun by infected, players must embark on an adventure to survive. Be warned though, zombies aren’t the only threat, as other survivors will do anything for food, weapons and cars.

With the announcement that it will be releasing first on PC via Steam, fans have been debating whether The Day Before will be playable with (or against) friends and that’s what we are going to be going into in this article.

Does The Day Before Have Multiplayer?

The short answer is yes. The Day Before is a open-world massively multiplayer game, meaning that it is made to play online. Players can take to the streets of America alone or with friends, simply trying to survive. Developers FNTASTIC have said that the game will be playable offline too.

Search abandoned vehicles, houses, and even skyscrapers for various resources to assist you on your deadly adventure. Find and build your own colony of survivors, allowing you to sell loot and communicate with other players. Kill infected with realistic weapons (and other players, if you wish), all whilst exploring a beautifully dangerous world.

The Day Before is set to release on Steam on June 21st this year, with it releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at some point after.