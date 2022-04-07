Rogue Legacy 2 Set To Launch On April 28th

Rogue Legacy 2 will be released on April 28th, it has been announced. The release date was announced in a colourful animated teaser trailer that dropped on YouTube earlier today. There’s been a lot of anticipation around the release of this game, as the sequel to the 2013 hit Rogue Legacy.

The game has been in Early Access since August 2020 and has received a wealth of ‘very positive’ feedback on Steam so far. After spending almost four years in development, it seems that Cellar Door Games are finally ready to unleash the full game onto Xbox and PC players at the end of this month.

Rogue Legacy 2 follows in the footsteps of its predecessor’s success by implementing the persistent upgrades, and persistent dead heirs system of progression with each death. Additionally, there will be 15 new classes, with 15 distinct styles of play to explore in this sequel. Visuals-wise, the Rogue Legacy style guide has had a makeover by implementing 2.5D stylings and 3D characters against hand-drawn backgrounds. There’s also a new heirloom system that unlocks permanent skills and abilities.

Reactions online have also been positive overall, with many sharing in the excitement of the game’s upcoming release. In addition, the original Rogue Legacy is currently available for free until April 14th on the Epic Games Store, for players who haven’t had the chance to try it out yet.

The teaser trailer announced today gives an exciting first look at some of the new animation stylings players can expect to see in Rogue Legacy 2. However, they’ll have to wait just a bit longer until they can fully head out into the randomly-generated worlds that await in this vibrant indie rogue-lite. You can check out the trailer below to get more of a feel for what’s to come.

Rogue Legacy 2 will be released on April 28th and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

Source