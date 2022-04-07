The Day Before is an incredibly exciting-looking game that, it’s fair to say, has been turning heads since it was announced back in 2021. With it being set for release in a couple of months’ time, many have been wondering about which platforms it’ll be available on. It’s been confirmed that The Day Before will be launching on PC first via Steam. However, console players need not be too upset by this, as it’s expected that versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X will be following at some point after the PC launch.

With the post-pandemic dystopian setting for this survival adventure getting the attention of lovers of games such as The Division and The Last Of Us, it’s clear that this game is generating a strong fan base already. However, it’s important to know what’s needed to actually run this game, especially if you’re a PC player looking to hit the ground running with it on day one.

What Are The System Requirements For The Day Before?

For PC gamers, there are some minimum system requirements needed to be in place in order to play The Day Before. These are detailed below.

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 10 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 75 GB available space

However, for the best possible experience when playing this game, developers FNTASTIC have provided the following guidance for recommended system requirements on PC.

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 75 GB available space

The Day Before is set to release on June 21st on PC via Steam, with the console version for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X expected to launch sometime later.