Developed by Fntastic and published by MyTona, The Day Before is an upcoming MMO survival game filled with zombies. A virus destroyed the world, turning most people into flesh-eating monsters. The remaining survivors are fighting for food and shelter, all while searching for weapons to keep the zombies at bay.

Fntastic describes The Day Before as an MMO. But there are plenty of reasons for players to prefer playing offline. Some cannot always have access to the internet. Others simply prefer avoiding contact with other players. If The Day Before is already filled with zombies, other players trying to kill you might not appeal to all players. But can you play The Day Before offline, or do you need an internet connection?

Does The Day Before Have An Offline Mode?

PvP plays a large role in The Day Before, and players can run into each other anywhere in the world. Everyone can then decide either to kill other players and steal their loot or team up to defeat the zombies.

Luckily for those who do not want to play online, The Day Before does feature an offline mode. Even if PvP is important in the game, there is a lot of PvE content to explore solo. The Woodberry Survivor Colony is filled with NPCs that give out quests to complete with or without help. Playing solo might be harder than teaming up with others, as the zombies only have a single target instead of several.

The offline mode of The Day Before will feature the same content as the online mode, minus the other players. Everything else remains the same, from the quests to the exploration of the open world.

The Day Before will be available on PC via Steam on June 21, 2022. The game will be available later on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S.