The hype around the highly-anticipated survival MMORPG The Day Before is showing no sign of slowing down any time soon. With the game pencilled in for release on June 21st, players are getting excited to dive into a post-pandemic America, where holding off hordes of infected human-turned-zombies is their main objective.

There’s much more to this game than just monster-mashing though, as this is an open-world survival adventure. This means players will need to get comfortable being very uncomfortable out in the dangerous urban streets or the terrifying wilds of the infectious rural countryside surrounding them. The Day Before is meant to be a primarily multiplayer, online game, but it can be played offline too, which is great news for those who love to enjoy their apocalypses alone.

So, we know when it’s planned to come out, but where will players be able to get their hands on it?

Is The Day Before Coming To Steam?

PC players will be amongst the first to enjoy The Day Before, as it is launching first on Steam. The title will come to Steam on June 21st and is available to wishlist on there right now. The game already looks stunningly optimised for PC from the gameplay footage we’ve seen so far in the teaser trailers.

While it will initially be released for PC players via Steam, it is also expected that the game will be made available to console players in the not too distant future. Versions for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X are said to be in development. This is great news for players who will be looking to take full advantage of the title’s co-op and PvP modes, which developer FNTASTIC has said will form a key part of the game’s central experience.

The Day Before is set to release on June 21st on PC via Steam, with the console version for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X expected to launch sometime later.