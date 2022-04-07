Back 4 Blood Expansion Gets Launch Trailer

The Back 4 Blood expansion is almost within our grasp, but to keep you exciting until April 12th, a Tunnels of Terror launch trailer has been released today, and it will show you everything you need to know, and what to expect. What are you waiting for? Check it out below.

The Tunnels of Terror expansion is Back 4 Bloods’ first since its release, so, what does this trailer show us? Well, it reveals new characters, more monsters, and a shed load of underground hives that can be explored. This DLC will introduce seven ‘Ridden Hives’ to the game, which are basically four-player co-op dungeons: underground networks that are teeming with disgusting creatures for you to destroy – that is the aim of the game you know.

These Hives will also come with three new monster types which are to be known as ‘Warped Hidden’. So, we have Urchins, who plant landmines everywhere, Rippers, who deal huge damage with their deformed arms, and finally, Shredders, which are very big and very scary. The Tunnels of Terror expansion pack also includes two brand-new ‘Cleaner’ characters, Sharice and Heng. Sharice is a firefighter who uses an axe and can increase armor and team health – more of a defensive shield. And Heng is a knife-wielding restaurateur who possesses heightened senses for Hive entrances and nearby gear. All these Warped Ridden and Cleaner characters will be playable in PvP modes as well, in case you were worrying

You might be thinking that the fun stops there, and you might have been happy with what has already been offered to you… but no, it’s not over yet. The DLC is also giving players up to seven new legendary weapons, eight new character skins, 12 weapon skins, and a few more little treats. And here’s the cherry on top, all the playable items from Tunnels of Terror are accessible to all players in a party, if one member has bought the Back 4 Blood expansion pack that is.

You can finally play Tunnels of Terror on the 12th of April on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with players also being able to enjoy a free update and a new ‘No Hope’ difficulty level. You really don’t want to miss out on this one, do you? It’s just a few days away.

