The Day Before is an upcoming MMO survival game. A pandemic caused most of the population to turn into flesh-hungry zombies. The remaining survivors are killing each other for food, weapons, and cars.

As one of these survivors, the goal in The Day Before is to scavenge for resources while avoiding dying from the zombies roaming the streets. Surviving alone is challenging, so players need to find allies. They can team up to explore more dangerous places and find a colony of survivors to communicate and trade their treasures.

The Day Before focuses more on scavenging and survival than similar post-pandemic games like The Last of Us. Players will need to monitor their energy, temperature, and dehydration. Cooperation is also important. If The Day Before can be played solo, it is meant to be played with other players.

Where Does The Day Before Take Place?

The Day Before takes place in a post-apocalyptic America. Most of the action takes place in an abandoned city, where everyone turned into zombies. Players can explore houses, skyscrapers, and cars to find resources.

Part of the action of The Day Before also takes place in nature. Many vehicles were abandoned during the pandemic. These vehicles are filled with goods to collect. Weather plays a big part in The Day Before. Natural events like blizzards can occur and kill players.

The Day Before is an open world with various places to discover. There are no details about which part of America is featured in The Day Before. All we know is that a virus destroyed the world and that the survivors of this game are in a post-pandemic America. The trailers do show a big city and the ability to roam around the open world in various vehicles.

The Day Before will be available on PC via Steam on June 21, 2022. The game will be available later on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S.