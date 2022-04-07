Thor Love And Thunder Sets Record For NOT Having Trailer Yet

At one point in time, trailers for movies were just that, a hint of what’s to come, or a preview of a movie you may not have known about that you want to go and see. But, now, especially with superhero movies, trailers are something you don’t just want, you NEED to see. Because people will go and dissect the trailers to see what’s there, what’s not, and so on. Both Marvel and DC Comics movies have gone big with their trailers in the past, and that’s why it’s so odd that Thor Love And Thunder hasn’t had one yet.

In fact, as noted by one source, Thor Love And Thunder is now the MCU movie with the record of “least days until release without a trailer” An odd record we grant you but an enlightening one. The previous record-holder was The Incredible Hulk, which was just 93 days from release before its first trailer hit. As of right now, Love and Thunder is at 92 days. You could argue that the Hulk movie didn’t get its trailer out quickly because of all that was going on behind the scenes, so what is this movie’s excuse?

Well, it might just be they’re waiting until the next Marvel movie comes out to show their stuff. Not unlike what the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel did by having its teaser come at the end of Spider-Man No Way Home.

Another thing to consider here is the director, Taika Waititi, who is honestly now very famous for not doing things the “typical way”. So perhaps he’s just waiting until he feels it’s time to unleash a trailer.

A recent image of him and stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson was believed to indicate that the trailer would arrive on the 22nd. But whether it’s true or not is something that will need to be seen to be believed.

