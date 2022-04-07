Excitement is building for the much-anticipated release of The Day Before this coming summer. The MMORPG, which sees players fighting for survival in a truly dystopian American landscape, is scheduled to release in June this year. The game is intended to be an online multiplayer experience, although it has been made clear that The Day Before can also be very much enjoyed offline as a solo game as well.

While there’s not a huge amount of information out there just yet about the game, what we do know is that it draws on some much-loved influences from similar horror/survival titles. However, in terms of the game’s premise and story, is this an original or a sequel?

Is The Day Before A Sequel?

As far as we understand, The Day Before is not a sequel. While it clearly takes inspiration from titles such as World War Z, The Division and Days Gone, which also feature survival in a post-pandemic or zombie-infested world, this game sets its own premise in terms of storytelling.

The game itself takes place in an America that has been completely transformed by a pandemic, which infected the majority of humanity, turning them into aggressive, flesh-eating zombie-like creatures. It’s a premise that we’ve seen a fair few times in other games, but one that always works really well in terms of putting players into an exciting survival situation. As such, it’s not really like this new game is a sequel, but it’s definitely a different take on a well-loved gaming theme.

For those of you who haven’t been keeping up to speed with the potential of this game, you can check out one of the most recent gameplay teaser trailers below. It’s not hard to see what all the hype’s been about.

The Day Before is set to release on June 21st on PC via Steam, with the console version for PS5 and Xbox Series X expected to launch sometime later.