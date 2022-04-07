Moon Knight Director Talks About How “Obscurity” Made The Show Better

Just because you don't know him, doesn't mean you won't want to know him

If you were tasked with doing a show, movie, video game, or something in between about a superhero like Batman, Iron Man, Wonder Woman, Hulk or another major “A-List hero”, you’d have a good idea where to start no doubt. But, if you were asked to do one about a “lesser” hero that wasn’t mainstream…you’d have your work cut out for you. That is indeed what was happening when the team behind Moon Knight had to make their Disney+ series.

But, they actually used the “obscurity” of the character to their advantage. Because as Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead noted, that just meant they could tell a compelling story without people having a “pre-conceived notion” about what’s coming, all the while, being true to the comic origins:

“Yeah, obviously, Jeremy Slater adapted this material and there’s something about being tasked with giving a comic book character’s origin story,” Benson revealed. “It’s so interesting, in the sense of, Moon Knight’s been around for 50 years, that’s actually a relatively young superhero, but it still requires, in 50 years, that the origin story be retold several times. That’s just comic books, that’s how they work. They don’t work in direct continuity.

But, it really felt like Jeremy Slater really took the greatest hits of those 50 years and assembled something very special and very meaningful and very of our time. We became giant fans of every run of Moon Knight, but especially the Limire/Smallwood run, which we tried to capture the spirit of visually as much as we could.”

Indeed, and it’s that “lack of knowledge” about the character that is making this series so special because not everything is like the comics, and yet, it very much is in many ways. Episode two just came out, so stay tuned to see just how much further this series is going to go…

Source: ComicBookMovie