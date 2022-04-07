Resident Evil Village Almost Had…Mermaids?

When it comes to horror games, such as the Resident Evil franchise, you are often trying to find the right balance between “terror and difficulty”. Because you often WANT to scare the players senseless, but you don’t want them to be so overwhelmed with enemies that it becomes a bit of a chore. Resident Evil Village was a game that had a wide variety of monsters (including a very tall lady that everyone seemed to like…and her daughters…) but apparently, it was going to have even more originally.

This came via a leaker who has been rather consistent on insider information about the Resident Evil franchise. And according to this person, when you were in Moreau’s watery swamp pit, you were going to be dealing with a lot of unique monsters, one of which were…mermaids. Resident Evil Village-style mermaids, mind you.

“In the water they could swim for you quickly if [they] spotted you, and you had to get to patches of land or kill them successfully before they reached you.”

The insider went on…

“Even on land though they could be annoying and [would] do this screech attack which stunned you and slowed you down for a time. The screeching had a second purpose though, [as] the swamp had a stalker enemy in it.”

Yes, that’s right, there were supposed to be even MORE enemies that you fought outside the monstrous mermaids. Including Lycans and a special group of witches that were apparently going to be performing a ritual around the area.

Why were they cut? There are a few reasons, not the least of which is that the team wanted to focus on Castle Dimitrescu and Heisenberg’s factory. Which is ironic because that left the swamp pit as a weaker point of the game in the eyes of many players.

Source: Eurogamer