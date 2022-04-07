Fans of The Flash Call For Actor Switch

Some recent news in the industry involved the precarious nature of Ezra Miller after the actor was arrested in Hawaii following an altercation in a bar. This has led to fans of The Flash calling for Ezra’s “head” and finally allowing Grant Gustin to take over the role in the DCEU, a character he has played for eight seasons in the Arrowverse Flash series.

Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after shouting obscenities and lunging out at other customers; Miller was later given a restraining order after they were reported to have been harassing the married couple that they were staying with. Since the reports, it has been alleged that Warner Bros organized an “emergency meeting” to discuss these misconduct claims.

Warner Brothers will need to decide on the future of Miller as soon as they can really, with the actor supposed to be starring in a standalone film for the character. However, it wouldn’t be the end of the world now, would it? Grant Gustin – who is due to don the red suit in a ninth season of The Flash at some point – would be the perfect person to fill those speedy shoes on the big screen. Already a fan favorite with DC fans everywhere, some even claiming that Gustin is perfect as Barry Allen, and there was a huge disappointment when Miller was chosen as the DCEU Flash instead, just two years ago.

Over the years in the superhero universes, it is often the case that different actors would play the same role depending on the platform it was on, or just straight up getting replaced for a better alternative. Think, Charlie Cox, taking over as Daredevil, a role he perfected in the Netflix series and has led to him now being in the MCU as the same character. Or we could even turn our attention back over to the Arrowverse with the highly acclaimed Superman & Lois consisting of Tyler Hoechlin as the caped crusader. Changes are often for the best, and replacing Miller with Gustin might be a forced decision, but it could also be a genius one.

