Is Junker Queen Finally Coming To Overwatch?

According to recent leaks, a new hero is making its way to Overwatch 2: Junker Queen, also known as the Queen of Junkertown.

In a recent stream, the former Head Coach of Paris Eternal Félix “Féfé” Münch shared information about Junker Queen. He received this information from a reliable source but he couldn’t confirm whether or not this leak is true.

The information shared by Féfé shows the abilities of Junker Queen. Her primary weapon is the Scattergun, a shotgun. She wields a sword-like melee weapon that deals damage over time through a bleeding effect. It also acts as a boomerang, allowing her to throw it to an opponent and get it back. This new hero has a second ability that inflicts a bleeding effect on all targets in front of her. Her passive ability heals all damage from bleeding, protecting her from an enemy Junker Queen. Finally, her ultimate makes Junker Queen charge in front of her, inflicting a bleeding effect and preventing opponents from healing themselves.

These abilities hint at Junker Queen being either a tank or a support hero. Tank is more likely, as she has several abilities inflicting damage to nearby heroes. She can also remove bleeding effects on herself, but doesn’t seem able to do so for her teammates.

If Blizzard revealed four new maps and a new game mode for Overwatch 2, the company is still shy about the new heroes joining Overwatch’s roster. So far, only one character is confirmed to join the game: Sojourn, a DPS hero. If the leak about Junker Queen is true, she would be the second hero to join Overwatch 2.

Blizzard has not issued any official statement regarding a new hero. While this may be only speculation about a beloved character from the Overwatch universe, it could also be a serious leak about an upcoming hero. More news about Overwatch 2 is expected in the weeks to come. The PvP Beta of Overwatch 2 will begin on April 26.

Source